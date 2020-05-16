Barbers to be penalised in Rajnandgaon district for providing home services

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 16 (ANI): The barbers and salon owners are having tough times as their businesses have been hampered due to the spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns. The professionals will be penalised if they are caught providing home services to their customers during the lockdown.

Barber association and the Salon community of Rajnandgaon district has announced that a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 would be slapped on the barbers if found flouting the orders.

"Today we held a meeting with the district officials that any professional who will be caught giving services at the home of the customers will be levied with a fine of Rs 25,000. He/she will also be boycotted forever from this industry," said Ashok Kumar Sen, vice president, district salon association, while speaking to ANI.

"Shops have been closed. We want shops to open so that professionals can earn their livelihood in these difficult times. We want district administration to allow us to open shops from at least 7 am to 12 noon," said Nadan Sen, barber shop owner.

With a view to check the spread of coronavirus, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered for a closure of hair salons and beauty parlours till the lockdown gets over. (ANI)

