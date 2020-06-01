Barbershops, salons in Chandigarh to reopen from tomorrow

Chandigarh [India], June 1 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued guidelines under which barbershops and hair salons have been allowed to be opened from June 2.

As per the guidelines, shops will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. However, restrictions will not apply to shops, selling essential items such as bread, milk, medicines, vegetable and fruits, etc.

"The barber and hair salons will be allowed to open from June 2, 2020, onwards. However, they will strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department regarding hygiene and social distancing. Spa, massage centres, swimming pools will remain closed till further orders," reads the official order.

It said that odd-even stipulation announced in the previous order dated May 18, 2020, will continue in respect of all markets specified therein and added that the same directions will apply to street vendors as well.

"The use of selected community centres will be permitted for holding marriage functions (50 persons) and last rites ceremony (20 persons) from June 8," the order adds.

"No mandatory pass will be required to enter the UT of Chandigarh from other States. However, the random screening will be done on the border, and visitors will be advised to self-monitoring for 14 days," the order further says.

Day markets in the city will remain closed till further orders. However, the wholesale market in Sector 26 will continue to open and temporary functioning of vegetables and fruits traders at ISBT, Sector 17, will continue till further orders.

According to the order, the government offices will function from 10 am to 5:30 pm with a lunch break from 1 pm to 1:30 pm with 75 per cent of staff. However, from June 8, the head of the departments can call 100 per cent staff, if required.

It said that the general public can meet officials for redressal of their grievances, etc., strictly between 11 am and 12 noon and preferably with prior appointments.

"The private offices will be allowed to call 75 per cent of their staff. However, with effect from June 8, they will be free to call 100 per cent of their staff to the office if needed. Both government and private offices and other enterprises will encourage employees to work from home and avoid travel," adds the order. (ANI)

