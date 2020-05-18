Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 18 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State.

He said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity within districts. KSRTC will not be operating inter-district and inter-state buses.

"Malls will not be opened. Shopping complexes can open with 50 per cent of shops on a rotational basis. Barbershops and beauty parlours to open without air conditioning. Only hair cutting and shaving services will be allowed. Customers should bring their own towels," said Chief Minister Vijayan at a press conference here.

The announcement comes after the Centre extended coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 31, but with a new set of relaxations.

"The state-run liquor shops BEVCO will open after the online system gets ready. Bars can sell liquor only as a takeaway from the counters. Clubs can sell food and liquor as a parcel for members. The restaurant can give parcel food delivery till 9 pm and online parcel till 10 pm," he said.

The Chief Minister said that no passes needed for inter-district travel. "Autos and taxi service allowed with a restriction on a number of travellers. Travel to and from containment zones other than health workers is not allowed," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government offices will function with 50 per cent staff and Saturday will be their holiday.

"29 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala. 21 returned from abroad and 7 people reached from other States and one through contact. Total 630 COVID-19 cases in the State of which 130 are active cases," he said.

He also said that police have registered cases against three persons who returned from Abu Dhabi alleging that they purposefully tried to hide the fact that they are COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

