Barcode and QR codes to be used by Punjab govt to ensure genuine seeds

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Punjab government will now use Barcodes and QR codes to ensure that farmers get genuine seeds of different crops including wheat and rice.

According to a statement from the Punjab government, the certified seeds will be distributed to farmers in the state in the coming seasons beginning with 1.50 lakh quintal seeds of fodder, oil, and cereal crops to be cultivated by Punjab State Seed Corporation (PUNSEED) across 10,000 acres of land.

"The new technology will help track the origin of the seeds to ensure that farmers get genuine and certified seed, besides eradicating the menace of spurious and low-quality seeds that have caused extensive damage to the crops in the past," the statement quoted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.



"Seed traceability is the only solution to save farmers from exploitation at the hands of unscrupulous seed dealers and traders which had been adversely affecting the state's agrarian economy," it further said.

The statement also quoted an official spokesperson saying, "The entire certification process and verification of seed authenticity by certifying authority would be managed through software to ensure its transparency and there would be no additional leg work burden on the farmers."

"PUNSEED was exploring the possibility of contract farming in other states for fodder seed production to get more genuine seeds for farmers at a reasonable price," the statement quoted Manjit Singh Brar, MD of PUNSEED and PAIC.

He was further quoted saying that seed traceability was aimed at helping farmers during the purchase of seeds, thus enabling the identification of the seed's origin, including the source of production and arrival.

"The software system will be able to track seeds through the testing, certification, and manufacturing process. By connecting to a dealer licensing system, seeds will be tracked through the distribution process as well, which would help weed out poor quality seeds sold by some fly-by-night operators," Brar said. (ANI)

