Bareilly division tops UP's development index; Saharanpur performs well too

Bareilly/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Owing to the sustained efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government towards ensuring proper implementation of government schemes throughout the state, the Bareilly division has emerged as the best on the scale of development in the ranking released by the Programme Implementation Department of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bareilly division has secured the first position in the entire state in the implementation of government schemes in the category of divisions, read an official release by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Along with the Bareilly division, the Saharanpur division has also performed well in the development ranking of the state. Also Varanasi, Lucknow and Meerut are included in the top five divisions. On the other hand, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Pilibhit districts of Bareilly division have secured first place in the category of districts.



The Bareilly division as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working to benefit all sections of the society from the government schemes without any discrimination. Resultantly, public welfare schemes and infrastructure projects have been properly implemented in all the districts of the Bareilly division.

In line with promoting renewable energy to reduce the cost of farmers,, 979 solar photovoltaic irrigation pumps were installed in the Bareilly division. Apart from this, 8,27,109 farmers directly benefited from the scheme by feeding their data on the portal. Under the Cow Protection Programme, 61,383 cattle were safeguarded in Bareilly division whikle about 16,816 animals were handed over to interested cattle herders under the Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Besahara Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana.

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, about 1834436 golden cards were made in Bareilly division. Commissioner, Bareilly, Sanyukta Samaddar said that the works are being done on priority in all four districts of the division.

Samaddar informed that 496 health and wellness centers targeted till 2019-20 have been implemented in Bareilly Division. With this, people are getting health facilities near their homes. They are also getting free medicines after getting their checkups done in case of serious illnesses. Under National Rural Livelihood Mission, 15,870 groups were formed in Bareilly division and 1,72,480 families are directly benefiting from this.

As many as 1894 mass marriages were conducted in Bareilly division, including 238 in Bareilly, 807 in Badaun, 552 in Pilibhit and 297 in Shahjahanpur. In addition, bridges were constructed on 26 rivers, canals and roads in the Bareilly division. Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 51 new roads, 89 old roads were repaired. (ANI)

