Bareilly to soon have a textile park: UP CM Adityanath

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Bareilly district will soon have a textile park as all hurdles regarding the same have been cleared.

"Bareilly, true to its traditions, will soon have a textile park. All hurdles in this regard have been removed and work is likely to commence soon," he said at a video conference.



He was reviewing the development projects of the Bareilly Division comprising Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Badaun districts. Currently, there are 14 ongoing projects in the division worth over Rs 50 crores each. Of these, ten are in Bareilly, two in Pilibhit, one each in Badaun and Shahjahanpur. Apart from these, eight road projects of over Rs 50 crores each are in progress in the division, according to an official statement.

Warning that no road construction in the district should remain pending, he said, "The Smart City project of Bareilly should be executed in an expeditious manner so that it sets an example. He also asked to expedite road projects and warned that no road construction project should remain pending, especially in Pilibhit being the border district."

Adityanath pointed out that the Safe City project of the district must be given importance as also the Amrut scheme, under which the state government plans to provide drinking water to all households. "No laxity in this will be tolerated,'' he said. (ANI)

