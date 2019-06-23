Bargari scrilege case: Main accused murdered in jail, Punjab CM orders inquiry

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): The prime accused in the Bargari sacrilege case was killed allegedly by two inmates in a prison in Nabha on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm when the accused Mahinderpal Bittu was attacked by some prison inmates.

Bittu was rushed to Nabha civil hospital near Patiala, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Bittu (49), a resident of Faridkot, was allegedly attacked by Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh, who were lodged in the Nabha prison for a murder case.

Soon after the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the fatal assault on the Bargari sacrilege accused, warning of stringent punishment to the assailants.

ADGP Prisons, Rohit Chaudhary, will head the fact-finding committee, which has been asked to submit a report within three days. The inquiry will be in addition to the mandatory judicial inquest into the murder of the accused, Bittu, who was arrested last year, according to a government spokesperson.

The Chief Minister has ordered beefing up of security in the state in the wake of the attack while appealing to all communities to maintain peace and not to give in to rumours. "Those involved in the attack will face punishment for the crime," he asserted. (ANI)

