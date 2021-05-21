Barge accident: Afcons to pay Rs 35-75 lakh to kin of deceased personnel

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Afcons Infrastructure, the company that manufactured barge P305 which sank in the Arabian Sea under the impact of cyclone Tauktae, on Friday announced compensation to the families of the deceased personnel ranging from Rs 35-75 lakhs each.

In an official statement, the firm stated that it would ensure the families of the deceased would receive a total compensation equivalent to balance period of service up to 10 years salaries through a combination of ex gratia pay-outs and insurance compensation.

"While the modalities of the payments are being worked out, it is estimated that total compensation would range from Rs 35 lakhs up to Rs 75 lakhs per family," it said.

The Afcons Infrastructure would also be setting up a Trust to support the educational needs of the children of the deceased through scholarships.

The firm is organising trauma and grief counseling are being organised to help the families affected by the disaster.



At least 188, including two from the anchor boat Varaprada have been rescued so far from the barge P305, which sank after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on May 17, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Friday.



As many as 60 bodies have been recovered from the barge.



The search and rescue operations for the remaining crew is still underway, the Defence PRO said.(ANI)

