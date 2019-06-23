Barmer: 14 dead, several injured in 'pandaal' collapse

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): The toll in the 'pandaal' collapse tragedy here rose to 14 on Sunday.

The mishap took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies with the families of the people who were killed in the mishap and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the official handle of Prime Minister's Office (PMO India) tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed shock over the mishap.

Gehlot also instructed the district administration to conduct a probe and extend all possible financial support to the families of the deceased and those who were injured.

At least 24 injured persons were admitted to a local hospital for the treatment following the incident.

Rescue and relief works are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)