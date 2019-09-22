Locals here demanded compensation for the family of the deceased and they have also asked the police to take stern action against the accused people. (Photo/ANI)
Barmer Car Rally Accident: Divisional Commissioner asked to submit report within 7 days to state home ministry

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:25 IST

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner, Barmer has been asked to submit a report within seven days to the state home ministry about the car accident in which a couple and their minor son were killed here.
A case has been filed against Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in connection with an accident during a National Rally Championship race in which a couple and their minor son were killed here, said police.
According to the police, a case under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against three-time Asia Pacific Rally Championship winner Gill and another driver.
The deceased Narendra (42), his wife Pushpa (40), and their 14-year-old son Jitendra were killed on the spot.
"The incident occurred on Saturday during the National Rally Championship program which was being held on a dirt track here. Narendra along with his family was riding on a bike when a car coming from the opposite direction collided with their bike and they died on the spot. After that two-three car coming from behind, also crushed them and sped away," said Chugasingh Soddha, Circle Officer, Balotra.
According to the police, locals here are demanding compensation for the family of the deceased and they have asked the police to take stern action against those responsible for the incident.
Reportedly, Gaurav was driving at a speed of 150 kmph when his car collided with the motorcycle. Narendra had parked his bike along the road when the car coming from the opposite direction rammed into them. (ANI)

