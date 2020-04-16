Barnala, Patti Jails to be made quarantine centres: Punjab Govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): To keep a check on COVID-19, Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday announced that Barnala and Patti Jails will be made quarantine centres "with immediate effect".

"Punjab's Barnala and Patti Jails to be made quarantine centres with immediate effect; 202 inmates shifted to Central Jail Bathinda from Dist Jail Barnala and 100 inmates shifted to New Jail Nabha. 110 inmates shifted from Sub Jail Patti to District Jail Sri Mukatsar Sahib," said Punjab Government in an official release.

According to Randhawa, the 412 inmates lodged in these jails have already been shifted in other jails of the state. He further said that any new inmate would be sent to these jails for quarantine after proper medical examination.

He said that this preventive step has been taken to avoid any possible danger of coronavirus in the jails of the state.

The Minister further stated that 412 inmates of the said sub-jails had been shifted to other Jails after a proper medical checkup and now symptomatic inmate, if any, would only be sent to Barnala and Patti sub-jails for quarantine.

''Any new such inmate would be sent to these quarantine jails after his thorough examination as per the health protocol and advisories,'' he added.

As per the latest state health ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab is 190. (ANI)

