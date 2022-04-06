Basavaraj Bommai pays floral tribute to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 11t5 birth anniversary, Bommai said, "Born in a poor family in Bihar, he had to endure insult and humiliation. Overcoming all the odds he went on to become the Deputy Prime Minister of the country. He is a great leader who discharged his responsibilities with efficiency and diligence."

"He was the voice and pride of the Dalits and weaker sections. He strived to deliver justice to the oppressed classes. The Green Revolution he ushered in as the Union Agriculture minister enabled India to attain self-sufficiency in feeding its hungry. India became self-sufficient in food grain production with the inspiration and leadership of Jagjivan Ram," the Chief Minister said.

He added, "He has contributed immensely towards the country as the Defence Minister as well. His ideals and principles are our inspiration. We will pay our real respects to the great leader by providing greater opportunities for the SC-ST communities."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary and said that the nation will always remember the remarkable contribution of the veteran leader who was admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor.

"Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. Our nation will always remember his remarkable contribution be it during the freedom movement or after Independence. He was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor," PM Modi tweeted.

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalit icons, who fought for the rights of the underprivileged.

Throughout his political career in which he was a parliamentarian for a record 50 years, Jagjivan Ram strove for a just and egalitarian society. He was the Defence Minister during the India-Pakistan War in 1971. Babu Jagjivan Ram was also the Deputy Prime Minister between 1977 and 1979.

During India's Independent movement, he founded the All-India Depressed Classes League in 1935 that worked towards equality for the 'untouchables'. (ANI)

