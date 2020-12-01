Basin trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier conducted at Cochin Shipyard

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Basin trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) were conducted at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), according to the statement issued by the Indian Navy, on Monday.



According to the statement issued by the Indian Navy, "Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard worked as a cohesive team to ensure timely completion of all essential tasks leading up to Basin Trials of Aircraft Carrier."

Basin Trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) were successfully conducted at Cochin Shipyard Limited in the presence of Southern Naval Commander Vice Admiral AK Chawla. (ANI)

