Bastar: 7 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces.

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India] July 27 (ANI): Seven Naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with the security forces that lasted for over one hour here in Tiriya village of Jagdalpur Tehsil.

P Sundar Raj, DIG, Anti-Naxal Operations, said: "Seven Naxals, four male, and three female, were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force."

"Seven weapons including one INSAS, four 303 bore rifles, and a country-made firearm have been recovered," he added.

Apart from this, a haul of ammunition and other Naxal belongings were also recovered.

No casualties or injuries to the security forces was reported. The forces are returning to the base with all the seven recovered bodies. (ANI)

