Basti : 4-year-old girl raped by 28-year-old man

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man here on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the girl went out of her home to see the 'Durga Puja' in the locality. The locals caught hold of the accused, identified as Vinod Giri, who later managed to flee.

A case is registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the relevant section of POCSO Act at Nagar Police Station, Basti.

"The girl is treated at medical college and is recovering. She would be discharged soon. The local caught hold of the accused however he managed to escape," said Pankaj Kumar SP, Basti.

"Teams have been constituted to catch him and soon he will be behind bars," said IG, Ashutosh Kumar (ANI)

