Bathinda man goes missing from Army training camp in Jharkhand

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI): A 21-year-old man from Bathinda, named Kawaljit Singh, has been allegedly missing since July 3 from the Army training camp in Ramgarh, Jharkhand.

According to Kawaljit's father, Gurmeet Singh, his son began training on March 13, 2018.

"We received a call on July 3 that our son is missing from PT ground. Since then, we have been searching for our child. We only want our child back. Police have told us that they are searching for him," Gurmeet Singh said.

Besides his family, police is also searching for Kawaljit.

"We have received a letter from Ramgarh stating that Kawaljit has been missing from the Army training camp. So far, we have got received any information regarding him. As per his father, Kawaljit was disturbed after failing in the final test," said Maur Mandi SHO Yadvinder Singh. (ANI)

