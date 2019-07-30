Bathinda: Man goes missing from Army training camp

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Kawaljit Singh, a 21-year-old man from Bathinda, allegedly went missing from an Army training camp in Ramgarh, Jharkhand on July 3.

Singh was selected in the Army last year and went to Jharkhand's Ramgarh for training in December 2018.

He was staying there for about 7 months before going missing in the first week of July.

Singh's father Gurmeet Singh said that they have been searching for him continuously but haven't been able to find any trace.

"He was worried after failing in the final test. Maybe he left due to the same reason", his father said.

They have also registered a missing person's complaint in their native town.

Maur Mandi SHO Yadvinder Singh said, "So far, we have not received any information regarding him. As per his father, Kawaljit was disturbed after failing in the final test". (ANI)

