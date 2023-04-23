Bathinda Police take out flag march after Amritpal Singh's arrest

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): Police took out a flag march in Bathinda on Sunday following the arrest of Khalistan supporter and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Moga.

"Earlier also we have been taking out flag marches. The situation is normal and peaceful," Bathinda Superintendent of Police Gurvinder Singh said.

"Police are determined to maintain law and order. We are reaching every nook and corner of the city," he added.



On Sunday morning, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested and was brought to Air Force Station, Bathinda by Punjab Police, from where he was shifted to a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Soon after Amritpal Singh's arrest from Moga's Gurudwara, Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh's arrest and that he has been absconding for a long, said, "It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities."



Two more aides of Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March.

Almost a month ago the Punjab police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief.

Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

