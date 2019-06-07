Representative Image
Bathinda rape case: Police handled situation in 'inefficient manner,' says NCW

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:38 IST

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the Bathinda rape case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday stated that the situation was handled in an "inefficient manner" by the police and the victim was not provided with proper medical facilities and compensation.
The Commission had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports which appeared on June 4 regarding the allegation of a rape survivor that she has been denied justice due to the connivance of Bathinda police and some political leaders, a statement from NCW said.
Thereafter, the Commission had constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to inquire into the matter. The team proceeded to Bathinda, Punjab on Thursday and met the victim, victim's mother, District Collector, Bathinda, SSP, Bathinda, and District Legal Service Authority, Bathinda.
According to the observations of the team, "The situation was handled in an inefficient manner by Police authorities and there had been delay in registering FIR and carrying investigation."
"During the interaction of the NCW team with police authorities and other officials, it has been observed that the victim was not provided with proper medical facilities and compensation. The victim has reiterated about delay in investigation by the police due to the political pressure. The father of the victim was involved in the crime and through the intervention of NCW, the father of the victim and one of the main accused of the crime were arrested today," the statement from NCW read.
"On recommendation of the NCW team, the investigation is being supervised by the senior police officials. The District Legal Service Authority, Bathinda was handed over the required papers for providing the compensation by the police after the NCW team's intervention. The NCW team has recommended for proper inquiry against the erring police officials for inaction on the complaint and appropriate action be taken, if found guilty," the statement added.
The NCW team has now sought detailed action taken report from the Bathinda police at an early date. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:02 IST

