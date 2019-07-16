Bathinda: Several cows feared trapped after roof of shelter collapses

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): Several cows are feared trapped after the roof of a cow shelter in Bhagta Bhai Ka area collapsed on Tuesday morning.

As many as 75 cows were present in the shelter when the roof collapsed due to continuous rainfall in the area.

An SOS call was made to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for conducting rescue operations in the area.

The rescue operation is still underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

