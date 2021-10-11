Bathukama festival is cultural pride of Telangana, says Union Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): Union minister G.Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that Bathukama (floral) festival is celebrated across Telangana and it reflects the cultural pride of the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said, that "Bathukama (floral) festival is celebrated in a grand manner across Telangana. This a festival of women who sing and dance around the flowers in the middle. Bathukama is the cultural pride Telangana".



"During the Nizam regime, at the time of Razakars, this festival was celebrated against their will. In future also we will celebrate this festival with all the pomp and splendour". He further added.

Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. Though primarily Bathukamma is considered as a festival of the Telangana region, Krishna district villages bordering Telangana also celebrate this festival in a grand manner.

Bathukamma means 'Goddess of Life'. Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village. (ANI)

