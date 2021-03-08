Batla House case convict Ariz Khan's lawyer says he will move higher court against judgement

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Hours after the conviction of accused Ariz Khan by a Delhi court in the Batla House Encounter case, his lawyer MS Khan said he will challenge the judgment in a superior court.

"I am yet to go through the judgment being away from Delhi. However, I would add that the entire material was not free from doubt, the story of the prosecution has many holes but the court has delivered its verdict convicting my client and one has to bow to it. But I am going to challenge it in a superior court as I am hopeful that one day justice will prevail," Khan told ANI.

A Delhi court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018 in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case.



Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav convicted Ariz Khan under Section 186, Section 333, Section 353, Section 302, Section 307 and Section 174 A IPC and provision of arms act.

The court said that Khan and others had intentionally murdered Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, an encounter expert, and caused hurt to Head Constable Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh.

Khan is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run.

According to Delhi Police, Khan was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape during the encounter on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.

Senior Public Prosecutor AT Ansari represented Delhi Police. (ANI)

