Batla house encounter case: Delhi HC issues notice on plea of police informing about death of convict Shahzad

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on the plea of Delhi police seeking to place on record the fact of the death of Shahzad Ahmed. He was convicted in the Batla House encounter case and his appeal was pending before the court.

A division bench comprising justices Sidharth Mridul and Amit Sharma issued notice to the concerned party in the matter and listed the matter on March 10, the date already fixed.

The application moved by the prosecution stated that Shahzad Ahmed died at AIIMS on January 28.

Kindly take this fact on record and pass an appropriate order, the application submitted.

Shahzad was hospitalized in the AIIMS due to ill health.

Earlier, the Delhi High court on December 26, 2022, directed the authorities to transfer Shahzad Ahmed from GTB hospital to Safdarjung hospital.



It was stated that his condition is deteriorating. He was on the ventilator for two days.

The vacation division bench comprising justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Sharma had directed the authorities to take steps to transfer the applicant from GTB hospital to Safdarjung hospital expeditiously.

The bench noted the submission of advocate Aman Naqvi that the applicant was admitted to the hospital 18 days back with a complaint of abdomen pain. His condition was deteriorating. He was on a ventilator for two days.

The bench also considered the medical report filed by Additional public prosecutor Rajesh Mahajan stating that the applicant is suffering from Pancreatitis. He is being given the best possible treatment. There is a specialised endocrinology department. The applicant is satisfied with the treatment.

He was admitted to the GTB hospital on December 8, 2022.

Shahzad Ahmed is a convict in the Batla House Encounter case. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court. His appeal against the conviction is pending before the High court. The state also filed an appeal seeking a death sentence for him.

There is another appeal filed by Ariz Khan against the capital punishment awarded to him in the matter. (ANI)

