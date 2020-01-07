BBA student kidnapped, raped in Patna

Patna (Bihar">Bihar) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A BBA student was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from the parking of a mall here and was gangraped in SK Puri area of the city.

Arti Kumari Jaiswal, SHO, Women Police station, Gardanibagh, said: "An FIR has been registered in the case. The investigation is underway."

Police said the incident took place on Monday.

The woman has accused one Vinayak Singh of raping her and one Sandeep Singh of blackmailing her by making the video of the act. (ANI)

