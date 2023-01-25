BBC documentary row: Delhi Police starts inquiry into complaint of stone pelting at JNU campus

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has begun an inquiry on the complaint lodged by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the alleged stone pelting and "deliberate" power outage that took place while they were watching a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their media devices on the varsity campus.

"No FIR has been filed yet. They (the students) have given a complaint and we are enquiring into it," Delhi Police officials told ANI.

The officials also said that "Both sides have given a complaint to Delhi Police on the late night students ruckus on campus in the JNU case."

On Tuesday night several JNU students took out a protest march from their campus to the Vasant Kunj Police Station and lodged a complaint claiming stones were pelted at them while they were watching a screening of the documentary on PM Modi on their mobile phones and laptops.

The protest was called off after the police assured them that they will look into the matter.

"We filed a complaint, and the police assured us they will be immediately looking into the incident. We gave the name and details of all the persons involved. As of now, we're calling off the protest. We will also file a complaint at the JNU Proctor office," JNU Students Union (JNSU) President Aishe Ghosh said.

Ghosh alleged that the ABVP pelted stones at them during the screening.

"ABVP pelted stones, but no step by the administration yet. We almost completed the film's screening. Our priority is that electricity should be restored. We will file an FIR," Ghosh told ANI late on Tuesday night.

"Do these people hurling allegations have any evidence that we pelted stones? We did not pelt stones at all," a JNU student from the ABVP Gaurav Kumar told ANI.

On January 23, the JNU had in an advisory said the students' union had not taken its permission for the event and it should be cancelled, warning of strict disciplinary action.

However, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) in a statement had said there is no intention to create any form of disharmony through the screening of the documentary or movie.

"By screening it, we don't seek to create any form of disharmony. The purpose is only to watch the documentary on campus. Only the students with voluntary interest will take part in screening," JNUSU said said in its letter to JNU administration. (ANI)