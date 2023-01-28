BBC Documentary Row: DU forms 7-member panel to probe ruckus outside Arts Faculty

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Amid ruckus outside the Delhi University's Arts faculty building, the Vice Chancellor of the University has formed a seven-member panel to conduct a probe into the matter.

This committee have been formed to enforce discipline and maintain law and order on campus. They will specifically investigate the incident that occurred outside the Faculty of Arts on January 27.

The committee, headed by DU Proctor Rajini Abbi, has been asked to submit its report to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh by 5 pm on January 30.

"The other members of the committee include Professor Ajay Kumar Singh of the Department of Commerce, Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, Joint Proctor, Professor Sanjoy Roy of the Department of Social Work, Professor Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Professor Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirorimal College, and Gaje Singh, Chief Security Officer. The Committee may specifically look into the incident of the 27th of January, 2023 which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite gate No. 4, University of Delhi," DU said in a notice.

On Friday, some commotion erupted outside the building of Arts faculty after some students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi.



Delhi Police detained around 20 people from outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi in the wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of the BBC documentary series.

Provisions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are imposed outside the Faculty of Arts.

The BBC documentary has created a fresh row in the country after the government, earlier this month, denounced it and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative. The government also pulled down the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' from various social media platforms including Twitter and Youtube.

The row further deepened after JNUSU members allegedly faced a "deliberate" power outage, while they were screening the impugned BBC documentary at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in the national capital.

The documentary leads to opposition attacking the government on freedom of speech despite the government terming it as a 'propaganda piece'.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 students were detained after some students tried to create a stir outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University over the screening of a BBC documentary.

The Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening of the BBC documentary on campus. (ANI)

