BBC documentary row: Jamia University admin says no screening allowed, warns of action against organisers

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): In the aftermath of the detention of four students for creating a ruckus outside Jamia Millia Islamia University over the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the varsity administration on Wednesday said that no such screening of the film would be allowed on the campus without prior permission.

Delhi Police detained four students from a left-wing student organisation for allegedly creating a ruckus outside the campus of Jamia over the screening of the BBC documentary.

In a statement, the university administration said that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about the screening of the documentary. The administration also warned of strict action against the organisers of the film.

"It has come to the knowledge of the university administration that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about the screening of a controversial documentary film on the university campus today. The university administration has earlier issued a memorandum/circular and once again reiterates that no meeting/gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed in the campus without the permission of the competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers," the administration said.

It also stressed that the university is taking all possible measures to prevent people/ organisations "having a vested interest" to destroy the peaceful academic atmosphere of the university.

Earlier today, Delhi Police detained protesters who were sloganeering outside Jamia Millia Islamia University over the varsity authorities not allowing the screening of the documentary.

Students from a left-wing student organisation were also detained.

According to the police, the commotion took place after the Students Federation of India (SFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced that it will organise a screening of the controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled 'India: The Modi Question.'

The action was initiated at the request of the Chief Proctor of the University after the students had announced the screening of the documentary on the campus at 6 pm.



The detained students were identified as Azeez, Nivedya, Abhiram, and Tejas.

Security was strengthened outside Jamia Millia Islamia University after a group of students planned to screen the BBC documentary on PM Modi.

However, the Jamia administration said that no meeting of students or screening of any film will be allowed on the campus without permission.

"This is to reiterate that no meeting/gathering of students shall be allowed in any part of the campus including lawns and gates without prior permission of the competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organizers", the university said in a circular.

"All Deans of the Faculties, Heads of the Departments, Directors of Centres are advised to display this notice on all the notice boards of their respective Faculties/Departments/Centres on a priority basis for the information of all students," the circular added.

On Monday the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi also warned against screening the BBC documentary on the campus after a group of students released a pamphlet inviting students to a screening of the film at the students union's office at 9 pm on Tuesday (January 24).

The JNU Students Union wrote to the university administration over its firm advisory against the screening of the BBC documentary stating that they "do not seek to create any form of disharmony" and their purpose is to only watch it on the campus. It also mentioned in the letter that the students with "voluntary interest" would take part in the screening.

Later in the night, the JNU students marched toward Vasant Kunj police station claiming stone pelting by members of ABVP while the said documentary was being screened.

The protest was later called off after the police assured students of taking up the matter and looking into it immediately. (ANI)

