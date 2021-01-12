BBMP Administrator asks officials to complete 5 smart city roads by Jan 18

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta on Monday instructed the concerned authorities to complete the construction work on five smart city roads including Hayes Road, Magrath Road, Race Course Road, Wood Street and Tate Lane by January 18.

Gupta had conducted an inspection of the roads and found that pedestrian streets at Hayes Road and Magrath roads were not asphalted. Following this, he instructed officials to complete the work by January 18. He also visited KR Market and surrounding areas to inspect development works taken up under the Smart City project by the BBMP.

"Smart city works at KR Market include several re-development works such as revamping meat market, junction development, bus terminal and subway. These projects need to be completed with cooperation from BBMP, Bescom, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, traffic police, local representatives and vendors," he said.



Gupta said coordination and local cooperation are important for the completion of the projects quickly.

Officials are required to take up works in a phased manner and complete them within the given time frame, he said.

The administrator said that a blueprint for the renovation of the KR Market building at Rs 34 crore has been prepared.

"Three blocks at the meat market will be cleared to construct a building with space to sell meat and parking on the ground floor at a cost of Rs 14 crores under the Smart City project," he added.

According to BBMP, the revamping of the bus terminal, development of junction and subway is being taken up at a cost of Rs 17 crore. (ANI)

