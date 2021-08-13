BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta inspects ongoing projects in Bengaluru

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta inspected various on-going projects in the city on Thursday.

First, he visited the Krantiveera Sangolli Royanna circle near the Kempegowda bus stand and inspected the ongoing construction works near Sangolli Royanna statue and around the site.

He instructed the authorities to complete the pending work near the statue of Sangolli Rayanna. Officials were told to repair the pillars around the small garden around the circle and fix the lamps at the electric pole near the circle.

He also instructed them to asphalt the road and do the line marking.

Some Railway works was also inspected by Gupta. He instructed the officials to inform the concerned officials to complete the box pushing work at the railway track, as a part of Okulipuram eight-lane corridor project, carried out by the Railway department.

He instructed the officials to clear the roadside wreckage to facilitate the construction work on the two boxes on the railway track towards Chennai.



Authorities were asked to allow traffic on the road which was not used for vehicular traffic.

Gupta also visited the grade separator work at Y Junction of Bangalore-Old Mysore Road (Magadi Road) and Vatal Nagara Road (Sujatha Talkies). The construction work is being done at Rs 30 crore under Chief Minister's Nagarothana Scheme.

The Y Junction linking the Tumakuru Road and Dr RajKumar Road is one of the major roads that lead to the outer area. To reduce the vehicular traffic due to vehicles coming from Majestic and Rajajinagar, the bridge underpass work at Y junction towards Majestic and Rajajinagar is in progress.

67% of construction work is complete at present. After the completion of work, the flyover work will be taken up while facilitating traffic at the underpass.

Gupta conducted a joint-inspection of the Shivananda circle fly-over with Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, J Manjunath. Land acquisition of 579 sq m area (7 buildings) has to take place for the flyover construction work.

Chief Commissioner instructed the BBMP officials to cooperate with the Deputy Commissioner, complete the land-acquisition and complete the flyover ramp work and barrier work as soon as possible.

West Zone Commissioner, Basavaraju, Chief Engineer, Project Department, Lokesh, Chief Engineer of Road Infrastructure Department, Prahlad and other officials were present. (ANI)

