BBMP to seal two areas in Bengaluru to prevent spread of COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): After five new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) on Friday decided to completely seal Bapuji Nagar ward-134 and Padarayanapura ward-135.

"BBMP will completely seal Bapuji Nagar ward-134 and Padarayanapura ward -135 to prevent spread of COVID-19 after 5 fresh positive cases were reported," said BBMP Commissioner on Friday.

"Starting now, the BBMP is planning to supply all essentials to residents and ban vehicular movement," he added.

Three COVID-19 cases were reported from Bapuji Nagar and two from Padarayanapura.

"With 10 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 207, the Karnataka government has said. The 207 COVID-19 cases include 30 discharged and 6 deaths. Out of 10 new cases, 9 are close contacts of people who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus," said Karntaka government on Friday, (ANI)

