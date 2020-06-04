BCD approaches Delhi HC for medical grant, term insurance policy for advocates

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking issuance of directions to the Chief Minister Kejriwal-led government to grant medical and term insurance policy to advocates whose names have been cleared and verified by the council.

The Delhi High Court will hear the matter on Friday.

The petition moved by Advocate KC Mittal, Chairman, BCD sought direction to the respondents to release the money and provide insurance policy covers for medical and term insurance, as per "Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme", to advocates, who have already been registered and approved in terms of cabinet decision dated December 18, 2019 and the public advertisement dated March 20, 2020.

It is submitted that the advocates have been desperately waiting for the welfare schemes by Delhi government since January-February 2019, when the Chief Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi made budgetary provision of Rs 50 crore for the financial year 2019-2020 and made a public announcement to the said effect for the welfare of the advocates.

Unfortunately, due to unduly delay on the part of the respondents, Advocate Welfare Schemes were not implemented during the year 2019-2020 as a result Rs 50 crore allocated for 2019-2020 got lapsed on March 31, 2020 and none of the advocates got any benefit, the BCD said.

The plea also submitted that it was decided in cabinet dated December 18, 2019 to provide Welfare Scheme to the advocates under Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, according to which and advocates enrolled with the petitioner (BCD) and a voter of Delhi is entitled to register himself/herself and be a beneficiary of the scheme for medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh.

The plea further highlighted that no schemes were made available during 2019-2020 and even in disastrous COVID crisis -- nothing is done to unedited implementation of schemes. (ANI)

