BCI condemns Darbesh Yadav's killing, demads Rs 50 lakh compensation for deceased's kin

New Delhi (India) Jun 12 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) here on Wednesday condemned the death of Darbesh Yadav, newly appointed president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council after being shot by her associate earlier in the day.

"Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darbesh Yadav's death is highly condemned. The whole advocate fraternity is deeply hurt by this incident. The kin of deceased should be given at least Rs 50 lakh compensation by the UP government," BCI said in a statement.

BCI further stated that the incident has proved that the advocates and their representatives are not safe.

"Bar Council of India demands security for the advocates, Bar Council members and citizens," said senior advocate Manan Kumar, the president of the Bar Council of India.

Earlier in the day, Yadav was allegedly shot dead by a fellow advocate inside the Agra court premises.

Appointed as president only two days ago, she was shot at by a person identified as advocate Manish who fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her, police said.

"We received information about it around 45 minutes back that she was shot dead. Her welcome ceremony was going in the chambers when her associate Manish fired at her. She was hit with three bullets and was taken to Pushpanjali hospital where she breathed her last," Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Ajay Anand had said.

Manish first shot Yadav and then fired a bullet at himself. While he has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Yadav succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Yadav was the first woman chief of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council. (ANI)

