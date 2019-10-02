BCI expresses concerns over Centre's decision to hand over its power to higher education commission

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Bar Council of India on Wednesday expressed concerns over the Centre's decision to hand over its power relating to the regulation of legal education to the higher education commission under Higher Education Commission of India (Repeal of University Grants Commission) Bill, 2019.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the winter session of the parliament. The government has also decided to take away the functions of BCI under the Advocates Act, 1961.

According to an official statement, the council will hold protest rallies across the country and siege the Parliament during the winter session if the Bill is moved and Advocates Act is not excluded from its ambit.

"The Council has already sent representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and all other Union Ministers explaining the detailed reason for their opposition to the inclusion of Legal education in the said Bill," said the statement.

The council, in its letter to PM Modi, explained that it has a "very sound statutory legal education committee" to take care of the standard and regulation of legal education in India.

The BCI has also decided to hold a joint meeting with the state councils on October 12 in the national capital in this regard. (ANI)

