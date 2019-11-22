BCI proposes introduction of mandatory experience clause for practice at High Courts, Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday said that it is considering introducing a mandatory experience clause for the newly-enrolled advocates to practice in both the High Courts and Supreme Court.

Rules are likely to be made effective from March 2020. "The council is likely to introduce mandatory experience clause for every new entrant at the Bar before joining the High Court and SC," the official stated by the BCI stated.

Before joining any High Court Bar, a newly enrolled advocate will have to practice in the District court for at least a period of two years.

Similarly, a minimum of two-year practice before a high court would be mandatory to practice before the Supreme Court.

"The council is also thinking to make a requirement for the minimum number of appearances in the courts before the grant of the aforementioned certificate," the statement read.

The council has also proposed to make Continuous Legal Education (CLE) compulsory for advocates upto 10 years of practice. The participation in the CLE will, however, be mandatory.

The sitting and former judges of the High Court, senior and experienced advocates will provide the training to advocates in different clinical and non-clinical subjects for continuation in the legal profession.

The training will be provided through bar councils without charging any fee, the BCI said.

"The State Bar Council and Bar Association shall be required to grant a certificate to the lawyers in this regard and only then their enrolment shall be deemed to be followed for continuation in the legal profession," it stated. (ANI)

