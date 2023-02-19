BD Mishra takes oath as Lt Governor of Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) on Sunday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to Mishra at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Justice Tashi Rabstan and MP of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal were also present at the ceremony.



Later, Mishra was accorded the guard of honour by the Ladakh police.

Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos.

After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 83-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12.

Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023. (ANI)

