BDC chairman killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23 (ANI): Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists opened fire at Singh who died on the spot.

"Today at around 1945 hrs, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag Budgam Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot. Singh had two personal security officers (PSOs) from District Police Line (DPL) Budgam. He had dropped the PSOs in police station Khag and had proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh Srinagar," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.



"However, without informing police, the said PP (Singh) moved to Village Dalwash (ancestral home) where he was attacked upon," they said.

Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah expressed condolences over Singh's death.

"Very sorry to hear about the assassination of BDC councillor Bhupinder Singh. Mainstream grassroot political workers are easy targets for militants and unfortunately in recent years, the threat to them has only increased. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted. (ANI)

