BDL signs MoU with IIT Kanpur to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 treatment

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), has signed an MoU for the large-scale manufacturing of ventilators developed by NOCCA Robotics, an incubated start-up of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

The step will give a big boost to the development of affordable ventilators for COVID-19 treatment.

An MoU to this effect was signed recently between BDL, IIT Kanpur's incubator Foundation for Innovation and Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) and NOCCA Robotics Private Limited (NRPL).



"Our protect for developing an affordable ventilator has been going from strength to strength and now, with BDL supporting us, we will be able to scale up the production and make this critical device widely available to 'Make in India' product," said Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.



For the project, the team has received inputs from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). (ANI)

