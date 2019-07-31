Members of Buniyad Betiyan Anmol Foundation performing last rites of an unclaimed body in Raipur on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Beating odds, women workers of Raipur NGO perform last rites of unclaimed bodies

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 02:53 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Fighting against odds, a group of women of NGO Buniyad Betiyan Anmol Foundation have undertaken the initiative of performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies found in the city.
Speaking to ANI, NGO president Dr Nimmi Chaubey said: "We always wanted to help the needy. We realised that those who do not have anyone to perform their last rites need us the most. The least we could do was to ferry the dead and pay last respects so that they can rest in peace."
She added, "We do not burn bodies as per Hindu tradition due to two reasons, firstly it is not allowed as they are unclaimed bodies and secondly if their families someday want to claim the bodies then the remains can be sent for forensic test."
However, she said that the NGO performs all other rituals, including 'pitra bhoj' and 'pitra daan' which are must for Hindus.
"We have also planned to provide one-time meal to 151 children in the name of the deceased we have buried so far," she said.
Highlighting the difficulties faced in carrying out the initiative, Chaubey said that in the absence of any financial aid, she herself takes care of the expenses incurred for the ambulance services and for digging of the grave.
"We appeal to the government to come forward and help us in our efforts," she said.
"Also, we have to travel far for the burial due to lack of support from people as they are against burying unclaimed bodies in their area," she added.
Chanda Prajapati, a member of the NGO, said, "Our families have been very supportive in our endeavour. We feel very proud to have taken up such a responsibility on our shoulders." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:24 IST

