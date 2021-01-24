Beating the Retreat ceremony to have 'Swarnim Vijay' composition

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): This year's Beating the Retreat ceremony after Republic Day will have a special new composition 'Swarnim Vijay' to commemorate 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on last year's Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2020, to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.



Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)

