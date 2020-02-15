Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The beauty of democracy lies where media is given liberty, said BJP's deputy chief whip Bishnu Charan Sethi here on Saturday.

Opposing the ruling given by Speaker SN Patro on Friday preventing media from reporting the ruckus in Assembly, Sethi told ANI: "Beauty of democracy lies where media is given liberty."

However, BJD leader Anant Narayan Das said: "The Speaker has the power to give a ruling as per the law, which no one can question." (ANI)