Befitting reply given from LoC to LAC to whoever raised eyebrows, India should embrace Make for World mantra: PM Modi

By Prashant Sood

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to the border tensions with China in his Independence Day speech saying that the Indian Army has responded in a befitting manner "from LoC to LAC" to whoever has raised eyebrows on India's sovereignty.

The Prime Minister also talked of government's keenness for elections in Jammu and Kashmir after delimitation exercise, indigenous efforts for a vaccine against COVID-19 and the need for India to embrace "Make for World" mantra.

In his nearly 90-minute address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister referred to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said the centuries-old issue has been resolved amicably. He said the manner, in which the people of the country have shown restraint and understanding, it is the source for inspiration for future and this spirit of peace, unity and amity will be a strength for the country in attaining self-reliance.

He announced the launch of National Digital Health Mission, the start of Project Asiatic Lion and Project Dolphin in the coming days and said all villages will be connected through optical fibre in 1,000 days.

The event had far less presence of people compared to previous years due to conditions created by coronavirus. School children were not present and norms such as social distancing and wearing masks were observed.

The Prime Minister said India was alert to the dangers from cyberspace and a new cybersecurity policy will be unveiled in a short span of time. "In the coming time, all units will have to walk along in cybersecurity, we will evolve a strategy," he said.

PM Modi took a veiled dig at Pakistan and China, saying whether it is "terrorism or expansionism", India is fighting them resolutely.

"Whenever we set on an extraordinary journey for an extraordinary goal, there are a plethora of extraordinary challenges. In this, there have been attempts to challenge the country's capability on its border. From the LoC to the LAC, whoever has raised eyes on the sovereignty of the country, the Army has responded in the same language. Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this pledge, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh. I pay my respects from the ramparts of Red Fort to all those brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country," the Prime Minister said.

Twenty Indian and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June. The Prime Minister had earlier also taken a swipe at China over its expansionism.

PM Modi said the trust of the world has increased on India and the support of 184 of 192 members during the election for a non-permanent seat at UN Security Council was a matter of pride for the country. "This is an example of the kind of recognition India has. And this is possible if India is strong and safe. We are working on several fronts with this thinking," he said.

Noting that the country has taken several steps for self-reliance in defence and import of over 100 items have been banned in a phased manner, he said connectivity is being expanded in every direction whether it is mountains or coast.

"Roads are being constructed on a large scale from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh keeping in mind the country's security," he said.

He said Ladakh, which was made a Union Territory last year on demand of people and it is moving forward to touch new heights of development.

Noting that apart from a large coast, India has over 1,300 islands, he said some of them were being developed fast in view of their importance. He referred to start of submarine optical fibre cable project linking Andaman and Nicobar islands and said a target has been set to link Lakshsdweep with fast speed internet in 1,000 days.

The Prime Minister said 173 districts in the country were either on the border or had a coast and NCC will be expanded there. "There will be about one lakh new NCC cadets and effort will be that one-third of them are women. The army will train the border area cadets and navy will train those in coastal districts. Places with air bases, the training there will be given by air force," he said adding that apart from providing youth opportunity to join armed forces, the decision will also help in dealing with natural disasters in a better manner.

PM Modi referred to the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act, creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and completion of Karatpur corridor as among significant decisions in the past year.

In 6,000 Janaushadhi Kendras more than 5 crores sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short span of time, he said. "We have done a huge job of providing sanitary pads at Re 1 each in Janaushadhi Kendras."

Referring to abrogation of Article 370 last year, he said the representatives of local bodies were working with dedication.

"The process of delimitation is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir and after delimitation work is done, there are elections, the state has chief minister, MLAs, it moves ahead with new energy, the country is committed to it and is also making efforts.

Referring to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said the centuries-old issue has been resolved amicably. "This amity, brotherhood is a guarantee of India's future. We have to move forward with this amity. Every Indian has to contribute to yagna of development."

He said another very big campaign is going to start in the country from today. "This is the National Digital Health Mission. Every Indian will be given a health ID. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector. All your tests, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all these information will be contained in this one health ID," he said.

Referring to Digital India campaign, he said just last month almost Rs 3 lakh crore have been transacted from BHIM UPI alone.

"Before 2014, only five dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibre. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fibre. All 6 lakh villages in the country will be connected with optical fibre within coming 1,000 days," he said.

Referring to Jal Jeevan Mission, he said every day more than one lakh houses are getting water connection.

PM Modi said scientists in the country were making dedicated efforts for a vaccine against coronavirus. "Today, not one, not two, three vaccines of corana are currently under testing phase in India. As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, the country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines," he said.

He said in this extraordinary time of pandemic, corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' (service is supreme).

PM Modi also referred to expansionism in the context of India's freedom struggle and the world war, saying such tendencies had been very harmful for the world.

"India's freedom struggle inspired the entire world. The idea of expansionism left some countries enslaved. Even in the midst of fierce wars, India did not allow its freedom movement to suffer."

He said 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant during the coronavirus crisis.

"This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal."

Noting that the whole world is inter-connected and inter-dependent, he said it is time for India to play an important role in the global economy.

"For this, India has to become self-reliant. From agriculture, space to healthcare, India is taking several steps to build Atmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that measures, like, opening up the space sector will generate many new employment opportunities for our youth and provide further avenues to enhance their skills and potential," he said.

PM Modi said India used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators from abroad a few months ago and is now able to export them.

"Apart from 'Make in India', we must also embrace the mantra of 'Make for World," he said.

The Prime Minister said a special campaign with a holistic approach to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country is also being worked on.

"India is fully sensitive to the preservation and promotion of its biodiversity. In the recent past, the tiger population has increased at a rapid pace in the country! Now a Project Lion for our Asiatic lions is also going to be started in the country. Similarly, Project Dolphin will also be launched," he said.

"Our Policies, Our Process, Our Products, Everything should be Best, Must be best. Only then will we be able to realise the vision of Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat," he said.

Noting that the National Infrastructure pipeline project worth Rs 110 lakh crore will boost our overall infrastructure projects, he said the focus will be on multi-modal connectivity infrastructure.

"We can't work in silos anymore. We need to focus on comprehensive and integrated infrastructure. About 7,000 projects of different sectors have also been identified. It will bring a new revolution in the infrastructure sector," he said.

"How long will the raw material from our country become a finished product and return to India. Self-reliant India not only means the reduction of imports, but also to increase our skills and our creativity," he added.

Referring to economic reforms, he said these are being noticed and FDI inflow has broken all records. "India witnessed 18 per cent jump in FDI even during COVID pandemic," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked of government's decisions towards Jan Dhan account, changes in APMC Act to benefit farmers, One Nation-One Ration Card, One Nation-One Tax, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and merger of banks.

Pointing to the steps for women empowerment, he said Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat, women are now leaders, triple talaq has been abolished and women can get sanitary pads for just one rupee.

He also referred to steps for the poor including Gharib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan and said the success of `Vocal for Local', `Re-Skill and Up-Skill' will ultimately help the vulnerable sections and also help bring about self-reliance.

Referring to middle-class, he said professionals emanating from the section make their mark not only in India but in the whole world. "The middle class needs opportunity, the middle class needs freedom from government interference". (ANI)

