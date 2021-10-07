Befitting reply will be given to perpetrators of terrorist attack at govt school in Srinagar, says JK LG

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday condemned the killing of two government school teachers in a terrorist attack in the Eidgah area of Srinagar and said that a befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of two of our teachers, Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand by terrorists. A befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people," tweeted Shina.



"The terrorists and their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress and prosperity of J&K UT. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan, a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district worked as a street vendor. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

