Before Diwali, 5,000 PAC constables will be promoted to head constable rank in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Before Diwali, 5000 constables of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be promoted to head constable rank, informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Friday.



Speaking at a press conference here Awasthi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed Home Department that PAC's morale should be boosted. 896 PAC personnel, who had joined Civil Police, will stay in their position. Before Diwali, 5000 PAC constables will be promoted to head constable rank."

He said, "The UP Chief Minister has said that we should create promotion avenues in PAC, equivalent to those in Civil Police. The Chief Minister added that the way in which Civil Police constables are promoted to head constable rank in a certain number of years, same should be followed in PAC." (ANI)

