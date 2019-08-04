An unruly mob beating a beggar in Patna, Bihar. (Photo/ANI)
Beggar beaten to death on suspicion of child lifting in Patna, 32 arrested

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:18 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A beggar was beaten to death by an unruly mob on suspicion of child lifting in Rupaspur area in Patna, Bihar, police said on Sunday.
A police team which went on the spot to control the situation was also attacked by the mob, injuring 10 policemen.
"We rescued three people from the mob and got them admitted to a hospital. One of them later died at the hospital," SP City Abhinash Kumar said.
The police have registered a case and arrested 32 people including six women.
