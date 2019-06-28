Cash found in the beggar's bag
Cash found in the beggar's bag

Beggar dies in Andhra, police find over Rs 3 lakh in his bag!

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:47 IST

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): In a surprising incident, over Rs 3 lakh were found in the bag of a beggar who died here in Guntakal town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.
The beggar as identified as Basheer Saheb breathed his last at the age of 70.
Saheb, who hailed from Madanapalle of Chittoor district, was seen begging at Mastan Vali Dargah for the past several years.
A few days ago, he fell sick and died on Tuesday night.
After being informed about the incident, Guntakal Town Police rushed to the Dragah and shifted Saheb's body to the government hospital mortuary in the town.
While inspecting his bag for an identity card, police officials could not believe their eyes as they found a huge amount of currency notes and coins. Total cash found in his bag estimated around Rs 3,22,670 lakh.
Locals in the area said they felt sad that despite having so much money, Saheb could not receive treatment and died in a pathetic condition. (ANI)

