Being forced to marry with Maoist leader, young female Maoist surrenders before security forces in Telangana

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman member of Cherla LGS group of the banned Maoist party on Tuesday surrendered before the Telangana Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) accusing the rebel outfit of forcing her to marry with a senior Maoist leader and 2-3 Dalam members.

Identified as Vetti Jogi alias Jyothi, who belongs to Bathinapally village in Cherla Mandal in Telangana, surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem district Police and 141 Battalion of CRPF.

As per a statement of Telangana Police shared by CRPF, Vetti Jogi was "forcefully inducted into the banned CPI Maoist party in 2018 by the Maoist party at the age of 15 years".

"Maoist party leaders are not allowing Adivasi Children to go to school. They are threatening these Adivasi minor girls and boys and forcing them to join the Maoist party. Hence, the Maoist party leaders are violating the rights of the minors (boys and girls) and Adivasis," the statement mentions.



From 2018 to date, the statement reads, Vetti Jogi was working in Cherla LGS and as a minor, she was forced to do all odd jobs like cooking, shifting luggage, picking weapons, conducting night patrolling and guard duty to senior Maoist leaders like Azad, Madhu, Aruna, Rajitha (wife of Bade Chokkarao alias Damodhar).

During the exchange of fires between the Police and the Maoists, the Maoist party leaders are using the minor Dalam members as Cover from Police fire and escaping, mentions the statement, adding "Vetti Jogi was being forced later on to marry with Maoist Senior leader and 2-3 Dalam members".

Realising that there is no support for the Maoist party among the people at present and Physical and Mental harassment by Maoist leaders on Minors, especially on Minor girls and women, the statement says, Vetti Jogi decided to surrender before the Police to live a better life.

"We appeal to all the organisations working for the protection of rights of minors and women to raise the voice against the Maoist party for violating the rights of minors and women," the statement says.

"We also appeal to all the other Dalam members and militia members to contact your relatives or Police to surrender and live a better life," the statement added. (ANI)

