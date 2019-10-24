BEL pays Rs 231.69 crore final dividend to Govt for FY 2018-19

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday paid a dividend amounting to Rs 236.19 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2018-19.

"Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has paid a final dividend 170 per cent amounting to Rs 231.69 crore to the Government for the financial year 2018-19," read an official release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the dividend cheque from the Chairman and Managing Director of BEL MV Gowtama.

"With this, BEL has now paid a total dividend of 340 per cent for the financial year 2018-19," read the official release.

"Congratulations to the BEL Management and their team for this impressive annual growth and performance. The BEL has a healthy order book of more than Rs 51,700 crores. I wish the BEL an eventful and successful year ahead. @DefProdnIndia @cmdbel," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

The Navratna Public Sector Undertaking registered a turnover of Rs 11,789 crore during the 2018-19 financial year, recording a growth of 17 per cent over the previous year. (ANI)

