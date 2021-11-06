Bela-Paniyali bridge will open new vistas of progress in Punjab's Doaba region, says CM Channi

Sri Chamkaur Sahib (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said that the Bela-Paniyali bridge to come up over the Satluj river will open new vistas of progress for the residents of the Doaba region and give a major push to economic growth in the area.

Channi's remarks came at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Bela-Paniyali bridge being built at a cost of Rs 114 crore, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to a statement issued by the Punjab CMO on Saturday, the Chief Minister while addressing on the occasion said that it is a moment of great pride and satisfaction for him as this bridge will open new vistas of progress for the residents of the area. He said that this will bring industry to the region thereby giving a major push to economic growth in the area. CM Channi said that with the construction of this bridge the distance between the Doaba region and Chandigarh will reduce by 20-25 kilometres.



The Chief Minister said that along with this 12 meter wide and 1188 meter long bridge, another 42-meter bridge in the Bist Doab area will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He announced that this road connecting three historically important towns for Sikhs viz Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Chamkaur will be named after Mata Gujar Kaur. CM Channi said that the work over the bridge will be completed within a span of 18 months.

The Chief Minister further said that in order to impart employment-oriented education to the youth Guru Gobind Singh Skill University is coming up on the same road at a cost of Rs 500 crore. He said that the first building of this prestigious university will be ready by March 31 next year.

CM Channi also lauded State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal for helping him to clear both these projects when he was Minister in state government.

On this occasion, the Finance Minister announced a grant of Rs 10 crore each for the construction of Astroturf at Sri Chamkaur Sahib and Kharar. PWD Minister Mr Vijay Inder Singla also congratulated people on the occasion.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur, former MLA Bhag Singh, Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri, Inspector General of Police AK Mittal, SSP Vikas Soni and others. (ANI)

