Belagavi: Student thrashed for allegedly displaying Kannada flag during college event, pro-Kannada activists stage protest

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI): A college student was thrashed by his classmates in Karnataka's Belagavi for allegedly displaying the Kannada flag during a college event, pro-Kannada activist Deepak Gudaganatti alleged on Thursday.

Gudaganatti, who is the district president of Karave, alleged that the boy was dancing at the college event with the Kannada flag in his hand. He further alleged that the police did not register a case against the culprits when the victim went to file the complaint.

Gudaganatti demanded action against the police personnel who allegedly denied registering his case and also sought action against the alleged perpetrators.

Tires were set on fire in the RPD circle and outrage. The protest was led by Deepak Gudaganatti, district president of the Karnataka rakshana Vedike.



"Action should be taken against those who attacked the student who was dancing with the Kannada flag," Gudaganatti said.



Protesting against the assault, a group of Karave activists tied a Kannada flag to the main gate of Karnataka Law Society in Belagavi. Protests were held in RPD circle of Tilakwadi, Belagavi.

The activists of the group tried to forcibly enter the college by pushing the gate.

According to the police, over 50 pro-Kannada organizations were taken into police custody. (ANI)

