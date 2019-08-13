Belgaum: 13 dead, 4 missing in Belgaum floods

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): 13 persons lost their lives while four are missing in the aftermath of the floods in the district as on Tuesday according to the data issued by the district administration.

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been disbursed to the kin of the deceased.

"Because of flood water, 374 villages have been affected whereas 50,836 families have been evacuated from the flooded areas. Overall, 4.14 lakhs people have been rescued so far. There are 491 relief camps, where people are provided with basic necessities. 17,000 houses have been destroyed," Dr SB Bommanahalli, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Belgaum informed.

"7 teams of NDRF were present for the rescue operation, whereas 9 teams of SDRF, 11 Army teams and 3 Navy teams are also engaged in rescuing people in the district," he added.

The DC further said that now the situation in Belgaum district is under control.

Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 48 people while 12 others are missing, official data said on Tuesday. (ANI)

